Did you know that some of your favorite comic book superheroes are based on animals in the wild?

The Academy of Natural Sciences is hosting its final Animal Superhero Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Kids will be able to interact with live animals, do fun hands-on activities and crafts to take home, and more.

The activities are included with the price of regular museum admission.

The museum is open from 10 AM until 5 PM both days this weekend. For more information and tickets, visit ANSP.org.