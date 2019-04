× Crews Work All Night to Contain Warehouse Fire

Philadelphia firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire in the city’s Port Richmond section on Sunday night.

The fire started around 7:20 p.m. in a warehouse near the intersection of Sepviva and East Butler Streets.

Crews were able to get the fire contained around 10:00 p.m.

Firefighters say that no one was inside the building at the time.

One person had to be transported to a local hospital.

No word on the cause of the fire.