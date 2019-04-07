Weekend Philler Episode 316

Posted 5:30 PM, April 7, 2019, by

On Weekend Philler Episode 316, we take the plunge into extremely cold temperatures at CryoCore Rejuvenation, get fit in a nightclub atmosphere at PACE FITNESS, try some creative Korean-American food at SouthGate Philly, learn about an English teacher at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS) who also introduces movement to students and staff through yoga, support young musicians with The Primavera Fund, and learn how Sweet Lana's Vegan Express's vegan scrapple is made!

