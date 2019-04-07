There aren’t many Korean restaurants in Philly, but one that really stands out from the rest is SouthGate. Created to pay tribute to the owners’ experiences as Korean-Americans, SouthGate has an extremely unique take on Korean-American cuisine.
SouthGate Philly
-
Weekend Philler Episode 316
-
Taking a Look Back at the History of the Phillies Uniform
-
Philly Improv Theater
-
Nifty Fifty’s Set to Open in South Philly this Summer
-
It’s That Time… Philly Wine Week 2019 Is Here
-
-
FOCO Introduces Bryce Harper Phillies Bobbleheads
-
IN FOCUS: Phillies Charities 5K
-
Phanatic sends Phillies’ gear off to Spring Training in Clearwater
-
Free Performances and Discounted Tickets! Philly Theatre Week
-
Hundreds Expected to attend Founders Philly Freeze Out in Manayunk
-
-
PHL17 Morning Team Bats to Beat Bryce Harper
-
Philadelphia Environmental Groups Raise Awareness about Littering
-
South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade at the 2019 Mummers Parade