IN FOCUS: Phillies Charities 5K

The love of baseball and opening day in our community is helping to raise awareness for many causes including ALS and people with various abilities.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, is joined by a local STEM teacher Kevin Diessler. He shares how he helped his aunt Lynne Sikora who was diagnosed with ALS to cross the finish line while in her wheelchair and how important the moment was for her, him, their family and raising awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Jayne Etskovitz a social worker at the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia shares more about the disease and its impact.

And, it’s a record number of wins for Jennifer’s next guest according to the Phillies when it comes to their 5K race. Paul Matuszak has run the Phillies 5K seven times and came in first place six times. He tells us his story and what it’s like to compete in the race so many years and why. Mary Ann Moyer who is the Phillies Director of Community Initiatives – and started the race is with us as well to talk about Phillies Charities.

And, we round out the bases by pitching over to an organization in New Jersey to the Camden County New Jersey Miracle League. It’s where every player gets a hit, can round the bases safely and no one is ever called “out.” Arthur Aston is General Manager and is also executive director of Build Jake’s Place which are playgrounds for people of all abilities, one of which is in Cherry Hill and another that is being built in Delran. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.