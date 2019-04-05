Wings Lacrosse Player Faces his Brother in Another Match of their ‘Lifelong Sibling Rivalry’

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Saturday when the Philadelphia Wings take on the Calgary Roughnecks, the Josh and Zach Currier will be guarding each other, as they play on opposing teams. The Currier brothers explained to PHL17 how this game is just another chapter in their lifelong sibling rivalry!

They both played NCAA lacrosse, Josh at Virginia Wesleyan and Zach at Princeton.

Currently, Zach is a Transition player for the Roughnecks. Josh is a Forward for the Wings!

Catch them facing off this Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center!

