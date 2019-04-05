Unlock the Philadelphia Zoo, the Zoo Key is Back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get a sense of nostalgia at the Philadelphia Zoo this spring with the beloved Zoo Key.

The zoo is bringing back the key that reminds many people of their childhood. Visitors can use the key to unlock insider secrets and stories about your favorite zoo creatures.

Many of those creatures can be found in Lego form around the zoo in the "Creatures of Habitat" exhibit. The twelve amazing life-size animals are made out of a gazillion Legos.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also new, The Urban Green, an open-air food marketplace. The Urban Green will be home to three food trucks all with an array of options from gourmet sandwiches to plant based burgers.