Unlock the Philadelphia Zoo, the Zoo Key is Back!

Posted 10:32 AM, April 5, 2019, by

Get a sense of nostalgia at the Philadelphia Zoo this spring with the beloved Zoo Key.

The zoo is bringing back the key that reminds many people of their childhood. Visitors can use the key to unlock insider secrets and stories about your favorite zoo creatures.

Many of those creatures can be found in Lego form around the zoo in the "Creatures of Habitat" exhibit. The twelve amazing life-size animals are made out of a gazillion Legos.

Also new, The Urban Green, an open-air food marketplace. The Urban Green will be home to three food trucks all with an array of options from gourmet sandwiches to plant based burgers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.