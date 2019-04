Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever watched a fencing match? This weekend is your chance to see the sport in action!

The United States Associate of Collegiate Fencing Clubs, Inc. is hosting the 2019 National Championships at the SPORTSPLEX in Bucks County this Saturday and Sunday.

To share what fencing looks like and how it's done, Marshall Davis from Liberty Fencing Club in Warrington brought some of the equipment to the studio to teach us a few moves.

