Meet Archimedes! This handsome devil is looking for his forever home.

He is a long-haired cat with stunning eyes and a fun personality. He is spunky, playful and full of love. Archimedes, is great with kids and other cats!

He was surrendered to the shelter with a bad paw injury, but his wound is almost healed and the shelter is hoping he has a home to go to when it is. To learn more about him visit or call PAWS.