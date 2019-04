× Mexican Restaurants Celebrate National Burrito Day

April 4th is National Burrito Day! It’s an excuse for you to dine at your favorite Mexican restaurant and enjoy your favorite kind of burrito.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart stopped by Cantina Los Caballitos in South Philadelphia. The chef showed Khiree how to make and roll their burritos.

Click here for more information on Cantina Los Caballitos.

