I Procrastinated Getting My Taxes Done – Now What?

Tax Day is quickly approaching - and while that date may have snuck up on us, there are still some things we can do to get them done.

Sean Brennan, from Brennan and Company CPA has some advice to get everything filed by April 15th.

Last Minute Tax Tips:

Gather all paperwork and complete a tax organizer. If you're going to use tax software or call a professional, the best thing to do is to organize your paperwork.

Call a professional preparing office or obtain tax software for filing assistance. If you go to a preparer with your information and find that it cannot be completed on time, you will be able to get an idea of what the timeline would look like for an extension.

More people this year than years past are reporting that they aren't getting a refund, or that they owe money.

"For many, the refund they may have gotten when they filed their taxes has come in their paychecks during the year," Brennan explained.

"Because the tax brackets have been lowered, paychecks have been one to two percent higher."

