Searching for the Perfect Prom Dress? Check Out These Stunning Dresses for Under 100 Dollars

Posted 10:03 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, April 3, 2019

Prom season is underway, and while it can be one of the best nights of a student's life, the preparing can be stressful.

Every girl wants to look great, but what if you want to look great without breaking the bank?

Believe it or not - it is possible!

Style expert Elizabeth Jones from Elizabeth Jones Styling showed us how you can get amazing dresses based on some of the hottest looks in Hollywood for under $100.

You can find all of these styles and where to purchase them at Elizabeth's Instagram here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.