Philadelphia Wings to Host Kids Day for Final Home Game of the Season

Posted 10:11 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, April 3, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings are hosting their final home game of the season this Saturday, April 6th against the Calgary Roughnecks.

For the last one at the Wells Fargo Center, the team is hosting Kids Day

The game will feature fun activities including face painting, and pretzels and ice cream for just one dollar.

Leading up to the game, players have been visiting schools and teaching kids lacrosse skills.

We had two of the guys from the team, Forwards Matt Rambo and Kevin Crowley show us what they've been teaching the students in our area.

For information and tickets, visit WingsLAX.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.