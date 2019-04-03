Philadelphia Wings to Host Kids Day for Final Home Game of the Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia Wings are hosting their final home game of the season this Saturday, April 6th against the Calgary Roughnecks.

For the last one at the Wells Fargo Center, the team is hosting Kids Day

The game will feature fun activities including face painting, and pretzels and ice cream for just one dollar.

Leading up to the game, players have been visiting schools and teaching kids lacrosse skills.

We had two of the guys from the team, Forwards Matt Rambo and Kevin Crowley show us what they've been teaching the students in our area.

For information and tickets, visit WingsLAX.com.