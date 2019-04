× Local Produce Market is a Shoppers Dream

The Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market is the largest fully-enclosed and refrigerated produce market in the world.

There are more than 20 vendors that sell produce from farms across the world. Several of the vendors said that people come from as far as New York City and North Carolina to shop there.

Click here for more information on the produce market.

