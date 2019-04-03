2019 Cherry Blossom Festival to Feature a Pop-up Sake Garden at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - For the 21st annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden will feature a pop-up beer garden, presented by Parks on Tap!

The Sake Garden is Philadelphia's take on the Japanese tradition of cherry blossom picnics. Guests can enjoy beer, cocktails, and Asian food beneath the blossoming cherry trees in Fairmount Park.

On Wednesday morning Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the festival with members of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia. Festival organizers say the project aims to foster a better understanding of the cultural, social, and educational customs of Japan, building on JASGP’s commitment to plant and maintain cherry trees in local parks. JASGP has planted more than 1,000 cherry trees, supplementing the 1,600 flowering trees presented by the Japanese government as a gesture of friendship in 1926.

--

Celebrating Japanese culture throughout the region, the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is a collection of more than a dozen events running April 6-14. From sushi making classes to taiko performances, film to a a sake garden, the festival has something for everyone. The main event, Sakura Sunday on April 14 brings together all the elements: live performances, art & crafts, tea, fashion, flower arranging and much more. Highlights include:

For a full event listing, check our calendar or download the festival brochure.

Sakura Sunday is a family friendly event, open to everyone. Guests are expected to respect each other, performers, event staff, volunteers, and JASGP staff. For our full code of conduct, click here.

Sakura Sunday is going green thanks to Subaru of America, Inc.’s partnership with Terracycle. Terracycle recycles single-use disposable products such as cups and lids, candy and snack wrappers, creamer capsules, and more. To find out more about Terracycle and Subaru of America, Inc.’s initiative to go green, click here.