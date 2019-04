× The Wine School of Philadelphia has Special Tips to Enjoy your Next Glass of Wine

Its Philly Wine Week and a popular spot to brush up on some wine knowledge before your next glass is the Wine School of Philadelphia.

The school offers all sorts of classes in wine pairings, etiquette and more.

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with the founder.

Click here for more information on their classes.

