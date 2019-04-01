Watch: Auburn superfan Charles Barkley celebrates historic win in March Madness tournament

It’s no secret Charles Barkley loves his alma mater. While covering the 2019 March Madness tournament – specifically when Auburn plays – Barkley’s seat is frequently decked out in blue and orange, with stuffed tigers and a flag draped over the anchor desk.

When Auburn took Kentucky to task Sunday, upsetting the two-seed team in overtime and winning 77-71, Barkley became visibly emotional. His co-hosts egged him on, telling him to “let it out” and saying he was crying over the victory.

This is the first time in the university’s history the team – which Barkley spent three years playing for during the 1980s – has advanced to the Final Four.