The John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum is an oasis of freshwater tidal marsh, open waters, mudflats, and woodlands.

The refuge supports hundreds of species that breed, rear their young, rest during migration, or call the refuge home year-round.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with the refuge managers about some of the activities people and families can enjoy.

Click here to learn more about the refuge.

