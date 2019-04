Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally here - the 6th annual Philly Wine Week kicked off last night and runs through this Sunday!

50 restaurants are participating in this year's event. It'll feature deals on flights, sit-down dinners, pairing of local wines with local foods, and more.

Whether you're an experienced wine lover or just getting into the scene, there's an event for you.

For more information and a schedule of all events, visit PhillyWineWeek.org.