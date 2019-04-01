Adopt a Pet: Otis

Posted 7:06 AM, April 1, 2019

Meet Otis! This handsome hunk is full of love!

Pitbulls often have a negative stereotype that follows them, but this sweet boy is proving the haters wrong.

Otis was rescued nearly a year ago from a dog fighting ring. After going through a series of tests to learn about his behaviors the Pennsylvania SPCA found that Otis loves people and determined he would be completely safe in any home as long as there are no cats.

His favorite activities include being pet and snuggling.

