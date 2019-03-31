Weekend Philler Episode 315: Girl Power!

Women's Month may be coming to an end, but Weekend Philler is just getting started! In Weekend Philler Episode 315, we celebrate women's month by showcasing some of the most awesome women we've had the pleasure of interviewing. We've got Sweet Nectar DK, The Colored Girls Museum, Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, BollyTrim with Nadia Neubert, Hug Wraps with Brenda Jones, and Women Bike PHL Racing! Check out the episode for some #GirlPower! 🚺
Weekend Philler Episode 315 highlights include:
- Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen
- The Colored Girls Museum
- Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse
- BollyTrim with Nadia Neubert
- Hug Wraps
- Women Bike PHL Racing
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.