PHILADELPHIA, PA —  The Colored Girls Museum is a hidden jewel tucked in an unassuming home in the Germantown section of the city. It might appear to be just another house on a residential street, but don’t let its appearance fool you; this museum is a local must-see full of cherished items celebrating colored girls and educating visitors about her place in history and influence on society. Weekend Philler took a peek into some of the rooms in the museum as we got to admire all of the amazing artwork, murals and unique artifacts that all tell a story. Plus, the rooms are ever-changing as the exhibitions change throughout the year.

“The Colored Girls Museum is sanctuary. And it is sanctuary for anybody who is ready and open to a conscious revolution. It’s important to know everybody’s story because it really just deepens your understanding of your own story. So, everybody should come to The Colored Girls Museum.” Owner and Founder, Vashti DuBois describes an experience that anyone can enjoy.

For tickets: thecoloredgirlsmuseum.com

