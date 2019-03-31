Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen

Posted 8:00 PM, March 31, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen is a local bakery serving up tasty treats for all occasions AND classes for anyone with a peaking curiosity for cooking and baking. In this edition of “Mom & Pop Shop” we meet the bakery’s owner and master baker, Robin Broughton-Smith, as she teaches one of her classes and tells all about what her bakery has to offer.

“I baked with my mom and aunts, so it brings back memories. And I get to have these memories every single day.” – Robin Broughton-Smith, Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen

She has even incorporated some of her favorite family recipes into the menu. You can pick up her aunt’s famous lemon pound cake from Sweet Nectar. (The producers of this video got to try a piece and it did not disappoint. Yum!)

For more information: sweetnectardk.com 

 

