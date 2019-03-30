IN FOCUS: National Kidney Month, HIV Research, the Philadelphia Zoo, and SJ Health Fair

Posted 7:00 AM, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, March 30, 2019

Our focus begins with National Kidney Month. Jessica Kolansky shares her amazing story about donating her own kidney to her father and how other people can get involved in raising awareness about kidney donation.

Dr. Rakesh Golanti from Jefferson who specializes in kidney transplantation also joins to share how people can maintain healthy kidneys.

Next, Harriton High School senior Sam Weissman from Lower Merion, who recently won a science award of $175,000 for his research on HIV Cells joins us for In Focus. He talks about his research and his plans in science.

The Philadelphia Zoo is also with us to talk about what’s new at the zoo including their Creatures of Habitat exhibits which includes 12 life-size LEGO brick vignettes situated throughout the zoo. Joining us are Kristen Waldron and Dani Hogan.

And, we wrap up this In Focus with important health information about a fair taking place in our local community. Paulette Crawford, the co-chair of the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Jersey Chapter’s Health Fair. The fair will focus on raising awareness about issues including heart disease and mental health. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.

