UPDATE: Burned Firefighter Heads Home From Hospital

Posted 3:58 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, March 29, 2019

CHESTER, PA - After nearly two weeks recovering at the Nathan Speare Regional Burn Treatment Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Captain David Smiley Jr., headed home.

With dozens of his fellow firefighters, friends, family members, and other emergency responders standing by to applaud his heroism, Smiley climbed into his Engine 23 truck and thanked everyone for their support.

Smiley told PHL17 he expects a long road of physical therapy, but anticipates returning to the Minquas Fire Co. within 6-8 months.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.