UPDATE: Burned Firefighter Heads Home From Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, PA - After nearly two weeks recovering at the Nathan Speare Regional Burn Treatment Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Captain David Smiley Jr., headed home.

With dozens of his fellow firefighters, friends, family members, and other emergency responders standing by to applaud his heroism, Smiley climbed into his Engine 23 truck and thanked everyone for their support.

Smiley told PHL17 he expects a long road of physical therapy, but anticipates returning to the Minquas Fire Co. within 6-8 months.