Refresh Your Spring with Lifestyle Expert Justine Sanataniello

The spring season is finally upon us and Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello is here with her top picks to give you a spring refresh!
Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello stopped by the PHL17 studios this week and joined our Jason Lee, to talk about giving your routine a spring refresh. She started on the floors...because we often neglect to clean our carpet, and the dirt can really build up, especially if you have kids. Justine showed us a great carpet cleaner from Carbona.com. Then she showed a series of lovely decorative items from JC Penney. Even something simple to accent décor can add a touch of spring to your home. JCP.com.
Then it was on to taking care of yourself. Justine showed a wonderful cucumber scented body wash NIVEA Care & Cucumber body wash . It also has a hint of cantaloupe. Refreshing and not a greasy consistency. Purchase for $5.49 at CVS. Then it was a spa quality peel... Bliss That’s Incredipeel. It's an overnight peel that helps with fine lines or any imperfections. Incredipeel is available at Target &Target.com for just under $20 ($19.99).
POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice has the equivalent of four pomegranates...no sugars, preservatives or fillers. POM Refresh recipe available on pomwonderful.com. And Justine wrapped up the segment by showing some Mother-daughter fashion, from Peyton & Parker available at JCPenney JCP.com.
For more information on everything in this segment, just check out Justine's website at JustHaves.com.