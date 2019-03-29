Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Radnor Wawa

Posted 8:55 AM, March 29, 2019

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a Wawa in Radnor Township.

Police say that a man entered the Wawa at the 100 block of Sugartown Road around 8:20 last night and shot a woman.

Medics later pronounced that woman dead.

Police later arrested the suspect at Thornbury Park after he fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police say there were customers inside the store, but no one else was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

