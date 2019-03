× Local Concert Helps People Abroad

Local musicians, poets, and dancers will all come together in Hammonton, New Jersey to perform their hearts out tomorrow.

The fifth annual Notes of Hope Benefit Concert takes place on Saturday, March 30th.

Proceeds from the event benefit FaithSeeders Ministries, a non-profit working to improve healthcare and education in Liberia and Jamaica.

The show starts at 7:00p.m. at the Kathedral Event Center.

Click here for more details.