Travel Must Haves with Limor Suss

First you plan, but then it’s the hardest part – the packing. What should you be sure to take on your spring break? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has the top travel must-haves you can’t leave home without.

First, you need a great carry on suitcase, and some packing cubes. Packing cubes are the best way to organize your suitcase. It makes finding everything when you're on the go so much quicker and easier. You can get them at JCPenney.com.

Now that you have the suitcase and packing cubes, what do you put inside? Packing clothes that you can mix and match lets you show off so much style, with just a little effort! You can get some trendy pieces from the Modern Fashion Capsule Collection from Worthington at JCPenney.com.

Of course, we need to bring the beauty products. Traveling with cleansing wipes make a huge difference in a long day. The Clean and Clear Lemon Cleansing Wipes remove dirt, makeup and impurities without leaving a residue. You can get these at Walmart.com.

Finally, if you're traveling long distances, you're going to want another refresh. The Garnier Skinactive Travel-Size Soothing Rose Water Facial Mist can give you just the cleansing you need. You can get that at GarnierUSA.com.

For more information and products that you can use this season, check out LimorLoves.com.