Some Products in Your Makeup Bag Could Be Harming Your Skin and Health

Posted 9:52 AM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, March 27, 2019

It's time to do some Spring cleaning, and while you're tossing some old items from your homes, don't forget to go through your makeup bag!

We all do it. We all try to keep our products for as long as possible, to try and use up every last drop. But leaving your products in your bags for too long can expose you to harmful toxins and chemicals.

Marcia Williams, CEO of Embellish Beauty Concepts, went through the most important items to keep track of, and when to toss them before they begin to harm your skin, rather than help it.

Four makeup items to throw away:

  • Lipstick: Toss in 12-18 months
  • Mascara: Toss in 3-6 months
  • Liquid Foundation: Toss in 12-18 months
  • Powder Foundation: Toss in 18 months

And while you're doing some cleaning out, you may want to add some new products to your bag as well. Marcia gave us her top three items that you're going to want to start using to look your best as the temperatures start to rise.

Three "must have" items:

  • "C-C Cream" for illuminating glow
  • Mascara for volume
  • Eye cream to reduce inflammation

For more tips, makeup lessons, and more, visit EmbellishMyLook.com.

