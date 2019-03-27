Philadelphia Union Defender Auston Trusty Talks Upcoming Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Philadelphia Union are coming off a very big win against Columbus, and are getting ready for another important game coming up this Saturday against Cincinatti.

Union defender Auston Trusty joined us to talk about what the team is doing to prepare.

Trusty was the only player on the roster to play every minute in last year's games.

"It's kinda how you go into it," Trusty said. "You're stepping into a big role, especially as a center back, you kind of step into that kind of atmosphere, and control the game and control the team."

"It's not just me, so there's a lot of credit to everybody else keeping me healthy, keeping me in the right mindset, and helping me learn every single day," Trusty said about the coaches, trainers, and other resources who work with the team.

Being from Delaware County, Trusty is one of seven players on the team. "It's definitely an honor and a privilege to play for my hometown team," he said. "Not too long ago, I was a little kid in the stands hoping to be there. There's guys on the team now who I looked up to, and now they're my buddies."

Trusty says that's exactly why he treats young fans the way he does. "I was just you, so it's pretty cool," he said.

As for the future of the Union, Trusty says it is looking bright. "It's only getting bigger, it's only getting stronger, and it's only getting better."

For tickets, visit PhiladelphiaUnion.com.