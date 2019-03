× Last Chance to see Two Popular Exhibits at Local Museum

This weekend is the last chance to see two popular exhibits at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World and Zanele Muholi & The Women’s Mobile Museum both end on March 31.

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with officials at the museum about the meaning behind these exhibits.

Click here for more information about the museum.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video