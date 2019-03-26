Nifty Fifty’s Set to Open in South Philly this Summer

Philadelphia diner chain Nifty Fifty's will be expanding this summer. The 1950's theme diner will call South Philly it's new home.

The 10th and Oregon location is just five blocks from the stadiums. The South Philly spot is the first franchise store for the company. Owner Leo McGlynn is hoping it is the first of many, with two other franchise deals already in the works.

Franchise owner Matt Devine says the new Nifty Fifty's will have a large outdoor patio area and serve both lunch and dinner. The location is set to open mid-summer.

