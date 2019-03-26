Do you want to go away without knowing the destination?

Magical Mystery Tours will plan your surprise escape! Denise Chaykun joins us to tell more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each trip is customized to each traveler!

On MagicalMysteryTours.com, you will fill out a questionnaire about your previous vacations, your budget, and the time you want to getaway, so that the company can gauge your interests.

If you plan on a surprise vacation, Magical Mystery Tours will send you a weather report, so you know what to bring on your vacation. Then, you will receive an envelope in the mail that discloses your destination!