Travel Mom Gives Spring Break Travel Ideas for Trips with Kids

Posted 9:56 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, March 25, 2019

Spring has sprung, and that means a lot of people are looking for vacations to go on with their families! As Emily Kaufman, known as the Travel Mom, says, spring break and amusement parks go hand in hand, especially when you’ve got little kids.

Legoland is a multi-day destination with more than 50 rides, attractions and shows that is perfect for kids ages 2 to 12. They've even got on-site hotels that are Lego-themed!

This Spring, they're coming out with the Lego Movie World as a team effort with Warner Brothers. It's the biggest expansion to date! It takes the movie experience and brings it to life in the theme park.

The movie will also be incorporated into the hotels and will offer specially-themed rooms in the hotels.

For more information, visit Legoland.com.

