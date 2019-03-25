Katz JCC to Host 2nd Annual Parkinson’s Connection Awareness Walk in Cherry Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registration is now open for the 2nd annual Parkinson's Connection Awareness Walk on Sunday April 7th at the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill!

Proceeds from the walk will support the Parkinson's programming available at the Katz JCC's Wellness center and aid with scholarships to Parkinson's classes.

The registration fee is $25 for Katz members at $30 for the public.

The Katz JCC currently offers these classes for people living with Parkinson's:

Rock Steady Boxing

Pedaling for Parkinson’s

Movement & Motivation

Tai Chi for Parkinson’s

Live Big with Big for Life

Parkinson’s Plate

Pilates for Neurological Disorders

Singing for Vocal Survival

For more information, visit KatzJCC.org.