Katz JCC to Host 2nd Annual Parkinson’s Connection Awareness Walk in Cherry Hill

Posted 9:08 AM, March 25, 2019, by

Registration is now open for the 2nd annual Parkinson's Connection Awareness Walk on Sunday April 7th at the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill!

Proceeds from the walk will support the Parkinson's programming available at the Katz JCC's Wellness center and aid with scholarships to Parkinson's classes.

The registration fee is $25 for Katz members at $30 for the public.

The Katz JCC currently offers these classes for people living with Parkinson's:

  • Rock Steady Boxing
  • Pedaling for Parkinson’s
  • Movement & Motivation
  • Tai Chi for Parkinson’s
  • Live Big with Big for Life
  • Parkinson’s Plate
  • Pilates for Neurological Disorders
  • Singing for Vocal Survival

For more information, visit KatzJCC.org.

