IN FOCUS: Women’s History Month in Philadelphia

Women’s history month is in full swing. And to celebrate, we talked to women business owners about how they are changing the business landscape in a big way in South Philadelphia.

To celebrate women and their tremendous contributions we begin by being joined by two filmmakers Andrew Ferrett and Wendy Cox who tell us about producing a documentary about women overturning slavery and how it can raise awareness regarding issues they say are still apparent today.

We then sit down with Jovida Hill, the executive director of the Philadelphia Office of Engagement for Women to discuss leadership and women in business and what resources are available to women seeking to start their own businesses in Philadelphia.

We also hear from two business owners, Michelle Gillen Doobrajh, owner of Tildie’s Toy Box, and Heather Thomason, Owner of Primal Supply Meats. They discuss their inspiration for starting their own business along East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia and how it has been helpful for other women business owners to be supported by the local community.

We also speak to Pam Zenzola, board president of the East Passyunk Avenue Business District, who shares that there are now over 60 women business owners on this one mile stretch of East Passyunk Avenue and how those numbers may soon grow even more.

"In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.