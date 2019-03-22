Travel Mom Talks Cruises

Posted 9:44 AM, March 22, 2019, by

Itching to go on a vacation? Emily Kaufman, known as the Travel Mom, has some special tips to help you find the best vacation at the best price!

This is wave season! That means its the perfect time to book a cruise, because you'll find added value, discounts, credits to be used on board, and more. Wave season runs until the end of March.

The Celebrity Edge cruises are creating an experience that is transforming cruising. They offer art, technology, innovation and outstanding service to create an experience that transforms cruising. They're sailing out of Florida to the Caribbean until the end of April, and starting in May, you can sail to Europe.

Celebrity Cruises are celebrating diversity and equality. The company is the first to have a woman captain at sea.

If you want to try something different, the Celebrity Flora will be headed to the Galapagos this Summer! The Flora is a smaller and more intimate ship with just 100 cabins.

For more information, visit CelebrityCruises.com.

