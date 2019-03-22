Spring Beauty and Style with Kate De Ponte

Spring is finally here and with a new season comes new style and beauty must-haves! Lifestyle expert Kate De Ponte has a list of spring essentials and must-haves for the whole family to help you out.

Zenni Optical has the latest high quality and stylish eyewear. It's all about floral prints and ivory tortoiseshell, and guys can get the popular clear or round frames. Zenni also offers frames for kids. Any frame can turn into sunnies. And if that's not enough, they're all available at affordable prices! Frames start at just $6.95 on zenni.com.

Invisalign Clear Aligners can fix any teen's smile. It fixes from simple to complex issues, including overbites, underbites, crowding, spacing and more. With Invisalign you can eat anything you want, play sports, and enjoy activities without having to worry about broken brackets. Prices vary according to your dentist. For more information, visit invisalign.com.

With hair care, SGX NYC DO-IT-ALL 3-in-1 Dry Texture Spray is stylist developed with the perfect balance between dry shampoo and hair spray. It refreshes and revitalizes hair, adding texture to flat styles while providing a light hold that allows for movement throughout the day. You can get it for just $6.99 at Target.

When it comes to thinning hair, Thicker Fuller Hair Nourishing Daily Scalp Tonic has the essential nutrients that create the optimal conditions for healthy looking hair. You can pick it up for $13.99 on Amazon.com.