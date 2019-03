× Indian Bristro Hosts “Holi Glow Party”

Veda Modern Indian Bistro in Center City is holding a glow party on Thursday, March 21 to celebrate Holi.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning of Spring.

Crowds are encouraged to dress in neon. There will be face painting, a DJ, hoop performers and more.

The party starts at 9 p.m.

