“Get Your Rear In Gear” To Host Two Events Benefitting the Colon Cancer Foundation

Posted 10:04 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, March 21, 2019

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and it's all about spreading awareness about the steps to take to prevent colon cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, 145,000 people are diagnosed each year with the disease.

Education is important - the American Cancer Society reports colon cancer is 90% curable if it is detected early.

Happening tonight is a fun fashion show that honors colon cancer survivors and caregivers. They will walk down the runway modeling outfits by Macy's. This event is held in cities across the country. Philadelphia has the largest show in the nation, and this year marks its 11th anniversary. It will be hosted at the Hilton Penn's Landing Hotel.

Coming up this Sunday is a 4 mile run and 2 mile walk and kids fun run at Memorial Hall/The Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park. More than 4,000 people and 125 teams are expected to participate in this year's race. For more information and to register to participate, click here.

