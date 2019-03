× Rita’s Offers Free Water Ice for First Day of Spring

Wednesday, March 20th is the first day of Spring. To celebrate, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering free cups of water ice.

All you have to do is show up at your local store between Noon and 9 p.m.

Click here for more information about their promotion and to see all of their locations.

