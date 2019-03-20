Police K-9 Demos at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children

Posted 4:44 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, March 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA -Some wide-eyed patients at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children saw some special demonstrations from different units with the Philadelphia Police Department Wednesday morning at their Police Appreciation Day breakfast.

Inspector Altovise Love-Craighead of the Philadelphia Police Department’s community relations unit explained, “We actually have highway, canine, crime scene unit, our community relations unit, and the victim services unit here to interact with the kids.”

For about two hours several dozens patients and their parents were able to ask questions and play with officers and their dogs.

 

