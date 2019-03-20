FOCO Introduces Bryce Harper Phillies Bobbleheads

Posted 10:27 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, March 20, 2019

With Opening Day just over a week away, Phillies fans are gearing up for an exciting season - and they're getting their new 2019 team gear too.

FOCO, a licensee of MLB and sports merchandise is offering the first Bryce Harper bobblehead, featuring the outfielder in Phillies gear. The figure is standing in front of a "Welcome to Philadelphia" billboard to honor the excitement around his new contract with the team.

And made specially for baseball fans who love the HBO show Game of Thrones, FOCO is offering a figurine of Harper sitting on the famous "Iron Throne" from the show. It's part of the retailer's new line of MLB Game of Thrones bobbleheads.

To order, visit FOCO.com.

