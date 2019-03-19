Philadoptables & Mac’s Fund First Annual Golf Outing Helps Homeless Animals in Philadelphia Area

Posted 9:08 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05AM, March 19, 2019

Philadoptables and Mac's Fund are hosting their first annual golf outing coming up on Monday, April 8th at the Cedarbrook Country Club in Blue Bell, PA.

Philadoptables is a local organization that helps save lives and support the welfare of shelter animals. The Mac Fund helps support local animal rescues through education and financial donations.

ALL of the proceeds from the event will go towards helping animals in the Philadelphia Area.

Registration is open to anybody interesting in participating! Prices are $200 for a single golfer, $750 for a foursome, and $75 for lunch at the course only.

The costs include greens fees, golf cart, a hot breakfast, a lunch buffet with an open bar, snacks and beer at the turn. There will also be contests, awards, raffle prizes and a 50/50.

For more information and tickets to the outing, click here.

