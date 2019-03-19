Delco Father Striving to End Distracted Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once a distracted driver himself, Joel Feldman now travels the country trying to change the way people drive.

In 2009 Feldman lost his 21-year-old daughter, Casey. She was an aspiring journalist, getting ready to head into her senior year of college, but Casey's life was cut short by a distracted driver.

“She had her entire life in front of her, she could do anything and she can be anything. It was taken away in just a few seconds,” said Feldman.

She was crossing the street in Ocean City, New Jersey when a driver ran a stop sign while reaching for his GPS.

It wasn't long after Casey's death that Feldman decided he was going to make a change and use his tragedy to protect other people's children.

“I was afraid Casey would be forgotten, but I am no longer afraid because I know that we are making a difference. I’m telling her story and keeping kids safe and that’s a gift,” said Feldman.

For the last nine years Feldman has traveled the country giving more than 500 presentations.

Passing out hot pink wrist bands to middle school, high school and college students in Casey's honor. Hoping those wristbands will help them remember just how deadly distracted driving can be.