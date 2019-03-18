Watch: Emergency crews rescue couple from fast-moving waters in California

PACOIMA WASH, Calif. - A man and a woman were rescued from the fast-moving waters of the Pacoima Wash Monday morning.

The couple, identified only as a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, entered the wash near Foothill Boulevard and were swept several miles downriver, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

While being swept away the 20 mph waters, one of the two managed to call 911 and speak with dispatchers.

Eventually, the man and woman managed to grab onto a wall just before passing under Telfair Avenue and were rescued by firefighters.

Both patients were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

It was unclear why the couple initially entered the wash.

