UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Benefitting Students To Be Held This Weekend

Posted 8:52 AM, March 18, 2019, by

Coming up this Saturday, enjoy a spectacular gala event and help send a student to college at the same time!

The 7th Annual Philadelphia UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is a fundraising event that supports students who attend United Negro College Fund universities here and across the nation. Locally, the event will benefit Cheyney University and Lincoln Universities of Pennsylvania, which are two of America's oldest historically black colleges and universities.

The event raised $3.4 million dollars last year and allowed for 300 scholarships to be awarded to students and colleges and universities in Philadelphia.

This weekend it will feature celebrity guests, auctions, dancing and live entertainment, a parade of masks, and much more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.