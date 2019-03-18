UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Benefitting Students To Be Held This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this Saturday, enjoy a spectacular gala event and help send a student to college at the same time!

The 7th Annual Philadelphia UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is a fundraising event that supports students who attend United Negro College Fund universities here and across the nation. Locally, the event will benefit Cheyney University and Lincoln Universities of Pennsylvania, which are two of America's oldest historically black colleges and universities.

The event raised $3.4 million dollars last year and allowed for 300 scholarships to be awarded to students and colleges and universities in Philadelphia.

This weekend it will feature celebrity guests, auctions, dancing and live entertainment, a parade of masks, and much more.

