Philadelphia Martial Arts Week Kicks Off Monday

Posted 10:36 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, March 18, 2019

Monday, March 18th marks the beginning of Martial Arts Week in Philadelphia.

There will be martial arts demonstrations, matches and information tables in the Philadelphia City Hall courtyard between Noon and 2 p.m. The event is organized by Philadelphia Councilman David Oh.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart caught up with some of the demonstrators for the event. He got to do some Jiu Jitsu, Samba, Copaiera.

Click here for more information on Martial Arts Week.

