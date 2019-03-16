IN FOCUS: Redeveloping North Broad Street

There are big revitalization efforts happening along North Broad Street with the renovation and reopening of the Met Philadelphia and its partnership with the Holy Ghost Headquarters, the renovation and reopening of the Divine Lorraine Hotel, and the efforts to renovate the Uptown Theater.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we focus on the big revitalization efforts happening north of City Hall in Philadelphia along North Broad Street. And, we start with a focus on the partnership between a local church and entertainment company to save the historic opera house, the Met Philadelphia. Geoff Gordon, Regional Philadelphia President for Live Nation joins us to talk about restoring The Met which has since been re-opened.

And, we go a block south for another restoration of a historic landmark hotel, The Divine Lorraine. Developer Eric Blumenfeld bought the Divine Lorraine Hotel back in 2012 and transformed the historic space into a luxury apartment building. Hear his vision for the building now and his vision for the North Broad Street area as well.

Next up on In Focus, the Uptown Theater is a historic venue that has seen some of the biggest names in music. It too has fallen into ruin, but fundraising efforts are underway to restore the once thriving theater. Linda Richardson, president of the Uptown Development Corporation talks about plans the organization is hoping to get funded to transform the Uptown into a multi-use facility. In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30AM and 12:30PM on PHL17.